Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $488,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 76,713 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

DIS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,260,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,027,884. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.68. The stock has a market cap of $187.79 billion, a PE ratio of 111.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.