Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for approximately 5.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $17,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONV. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

VONV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 188,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,389. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.