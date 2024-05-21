Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 303,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

