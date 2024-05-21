Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Director Buys C$218,000.00 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,000.00.
Harold N. Kvisle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Harold N. Kvisle sold 600 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.14, for a total transaction of C$25,884.00.
- On Monday, May 13th, Harold N. Kvisle sold 3,100 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.36, for a total transaction of C$134,416.00.
Finning International Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TSE FTT traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 571,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,607. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.38. Finning International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$33.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Finning International Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on FTT. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.13.
View Our Latest Analysis on FTT
About Finning International
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Finning International
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.