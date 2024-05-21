Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Director Buys C$218,000.00 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,000.00.

Harold N. Kvisle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Harold N. Kvisle sold 600 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.14, for a total transaction of C$25,884.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Harold N. Kvisle sold 3,100 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.36, for a total transaction of C$134,416.00.

Finning International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE FTT traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 571,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,607. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.38. Finning International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$33.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Finning International’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on FTT. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.13.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

