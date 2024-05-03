LGT Group Foundation Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 265.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,443 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after buying an additional 762,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 622.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Trading Up 2.1 %

CELH traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $75.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,208,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,082. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $99.62.

Insider Activity

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,035,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,891,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,186,215 shares of company stock valued at $80,215,119. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celsius

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.