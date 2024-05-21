iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.16. 2,772,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.56. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

