Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,582 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.48 and its 200-day moving average is $153.23. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.