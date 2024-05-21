Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $14.83 on Tuesday, hitting $1,399.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,274. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,313.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,190.66. The stock has a market cap of $648.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $674.12 and a 52-week high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

