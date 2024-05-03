PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance
PCN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,712. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $14.48.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
