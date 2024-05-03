PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

PCN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,712. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.