Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.25. 3,103,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,632,006. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

