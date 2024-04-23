JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,508 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 122,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after buying an additional 153,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.38. 2,405,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810,433. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
