West Family Investments Inc. Makes New $251,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after buying an additional 14,386,205 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,625,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,111,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $416,800,000 after buying an additional 2,278,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,719,019,000 after buying an additional 2,067,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

UBER traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,531,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,714,996. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.