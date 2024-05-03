Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $179.78 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Rockwell Automation worth $179,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,324 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.05. 995,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

