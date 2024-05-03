Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 991,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,103 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $123,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in DexCom by 12.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.37. 1,778,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

