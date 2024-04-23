Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.95

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 4424355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Get Coupang alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Coupang

Coupang Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,355,590 shares of company stock valued at $633,443,979. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.