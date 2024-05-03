Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Insider Acquires £1,230.39 in Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) insider Murray Steele bought 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £1,230.39 ($1,545.52).

Octopus Apollo VCT Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OAP3 traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 48.60 ($0.61). 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,400. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.04. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 45.25 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 52 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of £407.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,177.50 and a beta of -0.09.

Get Octopus Apollo VCT alerts:

Octopus Apollo VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. Octopus Apollo VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

About Octopus Apollo VCT

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.