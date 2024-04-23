39,593 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Bought by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. 218,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,177. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0651 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

