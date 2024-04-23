Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,880,000 after buying an additional 107,919 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 133,157 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,220,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 175,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter.

BSCR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. 322,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,170. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

