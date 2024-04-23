Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $411,000 Stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUST. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period.

Shares of MUST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. 54,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $20.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

