Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $181.52 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,214,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,055 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF worth $181,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.52. 88,627 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

