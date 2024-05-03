Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov Sells 315,000 Shares

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 315,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total transaction of C$390,285.00.

Rusoro Mining Price Performance

Shares of CVE:RML remained flat at C$1.25 during trading hours on Friday. 854,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,568. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$721.68 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Rusoro Mining alerts:

About Rusoro Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.