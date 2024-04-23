Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.39. 71,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,987. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.28. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

