Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 36 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $37.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,238.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,854. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,194.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,051.85. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $741.74 and a 12-month high of $1,248.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,170.27.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

