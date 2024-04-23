Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 122,652 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,763,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,394,000 after purchasing an additional 95,671 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after buying an additional 309,327 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,497,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 136,314 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 265,431 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 2.6 %

BBVA traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. 610,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1695 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

