VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,417,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,405 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.74% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $597,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,189,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.73. 6,373,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,623,768. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.18. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $120.93 and a 12-month high of $239.14.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.