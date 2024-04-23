Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $561,722.97

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Seele-N has a total market cap of $561,722.97 and approximately $94.56 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011510 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,860.53 or 1.00039814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011466 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008803 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00103096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002401 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $187.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

