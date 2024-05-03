Spok Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Spok has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. Spok has a payout ratio of 114.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Spok Trading Down 0.7 %

SPOK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 174,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. Spok has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $290.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $464,611.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,735.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

