Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.00. 283,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,608. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.04 and its 200-day moving average is $171.32. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $132.29 and a 52-week high of $208.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $620,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $620,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.