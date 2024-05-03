Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 377,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 47.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.