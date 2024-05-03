Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of TSLX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 377,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TSLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
