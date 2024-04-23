Compound Price Up 13% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Compound has a market capitalization of $483.76 million and $25.78 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $59.64 or 0.00089234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00035153 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00013409 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002978 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,111,550 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,111,549.82973795 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 59.11602131 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 490 active market(s) with $24,324,750.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

