Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0992 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ETY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 50,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,226. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

