Barclays Increases 3i Group (LON:III) Price Target to GBX 3,050

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,815 ($35.36) to GBX 3,050 ($38.31) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

3i Group Stock Up 1.4 %

III stock traded up GBX 41 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,883 ($36.21). The company had a trading volume of 1,744,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,952. 3i Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,709.50 ($21.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,905 ($36.49). The company has a market capitalization of £28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.61, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,702.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,414.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

