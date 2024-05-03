Barclays Increases 3i Group (LON:III) Price Target to GBX 3,050

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,815 ($35.36) to GBX 3,050 ($38.31) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.
3i Group Stock Up 1.4 %
III stock traded up GBX 41 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,883 ($36.21). The company had a trading volume of 1,744,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,952. 3i Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,709.50 ($21.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,905 ($36.49). The company has a market capitalization of £28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.61, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,702.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,414.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
About 3i Group
