Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:EVT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 30,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,761. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $23.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

