Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETJ traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.28. 50,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,082. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $8.47.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.