Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VIAV. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 933,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 373.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

