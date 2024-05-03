Workspace Group (LON:WKP) PT Raised to GBX 595 at Barclays

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 550 ($6.91) to GBX 595 ($7.47) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

Workspace Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Workspace Group stock traded up GBX 7.84 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 520.84 ($6.54). 87,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,911. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 497.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 518.10. The firm has a market cap of £999.54 million, a P/E ratio of -442.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 449.20 ($5.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 617 ($7.75).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

