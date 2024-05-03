Workspace Group (LON:WKP) PT Raised to GBX 595 at Barclays

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 550 ($6.91) to GBX 595 ($7.47) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.
Workspace Group Stock Up 1.5 %
Workspace Group stock traded up GBX 7.84 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 520.84 ($6.54). 87,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,911. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 497.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 518.10. The firm has a market cap of £999.54 million, a P/E ratio of -442.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 449.20 ($5.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 617 ($7.75).
About Workspace Group
