KLA Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.45 (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

KLA has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KLA to earn $28.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

KLA Stock Up 2.6 %

KLAC stock traded up $17.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $699.67. 90,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $687.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.39. The stock has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. KLA has a 1 year low of $369.66 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $722.26.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

