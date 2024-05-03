DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Cut to $36.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XRAY. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

XRAY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.66. 1,679,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,555,000 after acquiring an additional 369,213 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,457 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,786,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,314,000 after acquiring an additional 120,508 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,922 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

