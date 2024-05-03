Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Church & Dwight by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $104.03. The company had a trading volume of 143,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,690. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

