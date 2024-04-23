Grin Price Up 2.6% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $169,657.65 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,829.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.36 or 0.00763631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00127264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00042205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.69 or 0.00183581 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00050484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00107704 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.