Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Lowered to $97.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.63.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.09. 1,283,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.65. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $549,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 77,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

