Stephens Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $40.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stephens from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WERN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 59.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

