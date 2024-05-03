Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at TD Cowen

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,911,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,580. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 393.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Block will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Block by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Block by 1.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 240.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 89,744 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Block by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 9.7% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

