BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
BYM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 66,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,175. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
