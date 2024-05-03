BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

BYM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 66,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,175. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

