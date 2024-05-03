Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Lowered to C$128.00 at CIBC

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.75.

TIH stock traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$122.28. The company had a trading volume of 114,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,623. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$128.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$100.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$135.53.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 11.57%. Analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 6.3025012 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.10, for a total transaction of C$600,480.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.10, for a total transaction of C$600,480.00. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total transaction of C$1,089,675.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $2,727,180. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

