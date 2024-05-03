Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Increases Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.777 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.64. 2,752,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources are set to split on Tuesday, June 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 11th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 11th.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

