Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161,439 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $76,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 441,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,248,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.91. 4,543,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,813. The company has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day moving average is $162.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,529 shares of company stock worth $40,502,458. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.