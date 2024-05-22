EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,103,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 68.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 66,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,736,000 after acquiring an additional 47,457 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $2,338,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $2,286,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,681. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $111.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFBS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

