HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.01. The stock had a trading volume of 693,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,282. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 28.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

