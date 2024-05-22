Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Trading Down 0.6 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $4.44 on Wednesday, reaching $787.80. The company had a trading volume of 152,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,923. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $672.88 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $776.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.99. The firm has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.44.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

